Nissan Is Even Losing Money On It's Cash Cow SUV Models

For some reason, American drivers aren’t flocking to the most popular Nissan SUVs and trucks like they used to. Models like the Nissan Rogue and Nissan Frontier are modern, plush, and athletic, so what’s the problem? Whatever it is, it’s causing a 93% drop in profit.

Low sales cause a severe situation for Nissan SUVs and trucks

Nissan SUVs and trucks are facing a massive sales decline, especially in the North American market. As a result, Nissan reported a 9% decline in profit for the first half of 2024.

Makoto Uchida, Chief Executive Officer of Nissan Motor, shared that Nissan is taking urgent matters to tackle this severe situation.