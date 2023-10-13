Nissan Is Using Brain Stimulation Technology To Make Race Drivers Faster

Nissan has revealed the results of a groundbreaking new initiative called Brain to Performance, and it turns out that targeted electrical impulses to the brain can help drivers learn a racetrack more quickly and drive faster.
 
The study has been ongoing since Season 7 (2020/2021) of the Formula E World Championship. It has revealed that those who participated experienced "enhancements in complex decision-making, stress and fatigue resilience, and quicker reaction times." Unsurprisingly, Nissan is now considering implementing the tech in the Japanese Super GT series.


