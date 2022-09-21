Nissan Issues Stop Sale Order On 2023 Z Models For Defective Parking Brake

The new 2023 Nissan Z has suffered a setback, with Nissan issuing a stop-sale order for automatic models. As reported by Autoblog, Nissan has stopped sales and is holding deliveries of 2023 Z models equipped with the nine-speed Jatco automatic transmission. The order was given on August 29 due to a rollaway issue when the vehicle is left in park. If that sounds familiar, it's because Nissan is facing the very same issue with its Titan and Frontier pickup trucks from the 2020 model year onwards. The issue is due to excessive resistance between the parking rod and wedge, which can stop the parking pawl from engaging properly when the transmission is placed in park. This can lead to the vehicle rolling away if the parking brake is not applied.



