Nissan Juke Gets A Radical Redesign As An EV

Nissan is on the verge of revealing a new all-electric Juke, joining the Micra and Leaf in the brand’s rejuvenated EV line-up for the UK and Europe. Although it’s set to share many key elements with the latest Leaf under the skin, as our exclusive images illustrate, it will retain the quirky styling that’s been so popular on the petrol-powered Juke. Just like the original Nissan Juke, the fresh EV will push the boundaries of design, compromising on cabin space and practicality to achieve a dramatic, eccentric look that will make it stand out from its many rivals. It’s a project that’s now well into its development, and we already had an understanding of what it could look like, thanks to the Hyper Punk concept car from the 2023 Tokyo Mobility Show.



