Nissan will kill off its full-size Titan pickup at the end of the 2024 model year according to an internal company document shared with Carscoops. We’ve reported previously on rumors of the Titan’s impending demise, most recently in June of last year, but this is the first time we’ve seen documentary evidence confirming that production at the Canton, MO, plant is coming to an end, and when. We’ve reached out to Nissan to ascertain its veracity and are waiting to hear back.



