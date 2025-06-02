Nissan Looking For New Merger Partner - You Have Any Suggestions?

The Nissan-Honda merger saga continues with a new episode that takes an interesting twist. Although an official announcement has yet to be made, multiple reports have stated that the plan to form a new holding company has been scrapped. Reuters cites people familiar with the matter as claiming Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida has already informed his Honda counterpart, Toshihiro Mibe, that he is ending negotiations regarding the much-debated merger. But that's not all. Bloomberg has it on good authority that Nissan is already looking ahead and seeking a different partner after the allegedly failed discussions with Honda. Nissan prefers to team up with a tech company based in the United States. However, a spokesperson for the Japanese automaker refused to comment on the matter, insisting that details about the tie-up with Honda will be disclosed by the middle of the month.



