Nissan May Have To Sell It's Soccer Team

Nissan has seen better days, so the company is making a number of cuts to help right the ship. While many of these efforts have focused on personnel and plants, the automaker is now said to be shopping around its soccer team. Yes, you read that correctly, Nissan owns a stake in Yokohama F. Marinos. According to the team’s history, they were originally established in 1972 as Nissan’s in-house soccer club. Despite these humble beginnings, the team would win the Kanto League just four years later. These achievements would continue in the ensuing years, promoting the team to the big leagues.



