Nissan Nismo Armada SUV Images Leaked

The Nissan Nismo performance brand could mean many different things to each individual, depending on their experience and local market. In Japan, you might associate Nismo with the hottest versions of tiny city performance cars. In America, we know Nismo to be fun versions of the Nissan Z and GT-R coupes. But in the Middle East, they probably associate Nismo with SUVs, and that's why the next big Nismo model is the updated Nissan Armada and Patrol SUV, which just leaked. So far, Nissan has been quiet about any hint at a hotter Nissan Armada, branded as the Patrol in other markets, which is its biggest SUV on sale. But new leaks prove it's out there, and it's apparently already running prototypes, or possibly even pre-production models, out in the deserts near Dubai. That's according to two Instagram posts this week. Users 74rb and Nissan111Patrol somehow got their hands on images of two Nissan Armada Nismo trim SUVs sitting in a closed room, with the location tagged as being in the United Arab Emirates.



Read Article