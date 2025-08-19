Nissan Partners With Iconic Performance Brand For The Frontier Pro-4X R by Roush

There's a new version of the Nissan Frontier coming for 2026, and it's safe to say that nobody saw this coming. Nissan now has a partnership with iconic Roush Performance, the company known for tuning up all measures of Fords. But if you're expecting something like one of Roush's quasi-factory-supported supercharged Mustangs and Ford F-150s, you're going to be disappointed. The Nissan Frontier Pro-4X R by Roush is going to get some serious upgrades that will help it chase after a Ford Ranger Raptor, but it will be lagging behind, along with the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. This truck won't get any more power, but it will get a stout suspension system installed.



