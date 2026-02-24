Nissan Pauses Entry Level Leaf EV Due To Lack Of Demand

The most affordable trim level of the 2026 model year Leaf isn't coming to American dealer lots. Citing the Japanese automaker's product communications director for the United States market, InsideEVs has learned that Nissan North America "remains committed to delivering the right products at the right time."

"We will continue to assess future battery configurations based on customer demand and segment needs," added Dominic Vizor. Obviously enough, it appears that Nissan has finally opened its proverbial eyes to the realities of the American electric vehicle market.