Nissan Plans To Kill The Titan And Leave The Full Sized Pickup Market In Failure

Nissan will apparently kill off the Titan pickup truck in either the 2024 or 2025 model year after failing to establish itself as a rival to segment leaders Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, and Ram. An unnamed source asserts that Nissan has no plan to replace or update the Titan, stating that it is “dead.” This comes despite Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman claiming that the Titan “remains in Nissan’s truck lineup for the 2022 model year and beyond,” while still being “an important part of Nissan’s showroom.” Nissan first introduced the Titan in 2003 and had ambitions of selling 100,000 units a year in the U.S. Sales were initially quite strong and topped out at 86,945 in 2005. In more recent times, sales have been slipping. In fact, they had fallen to 52,924 units in 2017, representing a 2.2 per cent share of the full-size pickup market. Sales have continued to decline rapidly since, so much so that just 27,406 Titans were sold in 2021, accounting for just 1.3 per cent of the market.



