Nissan Plans To Save Factories By Building Chinese Cars

A few months ago, Nissan seemed convinced that teaming up with Honda was its ticket to survival. Fast forward, and that deal has fizzled out, leaving Nissan scrambling to announce a slew of cost-cutting measures in an attempt to stay afloat. Now, the company is considering a rather surprising move, by sharing its international factories with its Chinese partner, Dongfeng. In an effort to streamline operations, Nissan is shutting down seven of its 17 global factories, but one of its most crucial sites, the Sunderland plant in the UK, is staying open. According to company head Ivan Espinosa, there’s potential for Dongfeng to start building vehicles there. On top of that, Nissan has plans to ramp up its electric vehicle production in the UK.



