Nissan Pleads With UK Government Over Zero Emission Vehicle Mandates

Nissan wants the Government to take “urgent action” on the ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) mandate, warning that it is unfairly penalising car makers and jeopardising investment.
 
The Japanese company, which operates the huge production facility in Sunderland, was among a number of manufacturers that met with Transport Secretary Louise Haigh on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues regarding the transition to electrification.
 
But as a statement from Nissan revealed, it is the implications of the ZEV mandate – which requires car manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of electric cars each year – that are at the top of the agenda for most makers.


