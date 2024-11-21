Nissan Pleads With UK Government Over Zero Emission Vehicle Mandates

Nissan wants the Government to take “urgent action” on the ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) mandate, warning that it is unfairly penalising car makers and jeopardising investment.

The Japanese company, which operates the huge production facility in Sunderland, was among a number of manufacturers that met with Transport Secretary Louise Haigh on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues regarding the transition to electrification.

But as a statement from Nissan revealed, it is the implications of the ZEV mandate – which requires car manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of electric cars each year – that are at the top of the agenda for most makers.