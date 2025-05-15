Nissan Ponders Moving Sentra Production From Mexico To The US To Avoid Tariffs

The 2025 Nissan Sentra is a compact sedan with an affordable price that currently starts under $23,000. However, it's also built at Nissan's assembly plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico, which means models sold in the United States are subject to a 25 percent tariff under the Trump administration's current rules. To avoid those tariffs, Nissan is reportedly considering moving Sentra production from Mexico to the U.S., according to Automotive News. The report today by AN claims that an unnamed Nissan supplier spilled the beans on the situation; the struggling automaker has not officially announced it. The potential move would see Sentra production moved to Nissan's reportedly underused factory in Canton, Mississippi, which is where the Altima sedan and Frontier pickup truck are currently built. Car and Driver reached out to Nissan for comment on the report, and a spokesperson shared this statement: "We regularly evaluate our industrial strategy with supplier partners based on market requirements. We’ve made no changes to our plan."



