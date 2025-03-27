Nissan Prepares A Raft On New Models For The US Market

It's been ages, it seems, since Japanese carmaker Nissan sank into a cone of shadow so deep people almost forgot the company existed. Plagued by internal scandals and failed partnerships with other players in the industry, Nissan looked for a while like it was about to give up the fight. But it's not, as the company just announced a series of new products and technologies that are likely to put it back on the map. The change of pace and direction target both the main Nissan operation, and that of its luxury brand Infiniti, more specifically the operations of the two companies on the North American market. Customers in both the U.S. and Canada will start to experience them from fiscal year 2025 to fiscal year 2027. Nissan's new approach when it comes to its North American operations target both the launch of new and refreshed models, and the introduction of upgraded technologies. We'll have a look at them all in this story, so we can get a better picture of what to expect.



