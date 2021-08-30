Nissan Prepares To Launch More Nismo Models - Where Should They Start?

Nissan has acknowledged that it could grow its range of Nismo models in the United States.

Currently, the only Nismo model sold in the U.S. is the flagship variant of the Nissan GT-R. For six years, the 370Z Nismo was also sold locally. The only other Nismo models sold in the States have been the Sentra and Juke, but during a recent interview with Auto News, Nissan’s global chief executive Takao Katagiri revealed that the brand is having discussions about how it can introduce more Nismo models locally.