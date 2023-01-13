Nissan Provides Precious Few Updates To Aging GT-R For 2023

The Nissan GT-R has gained the most powerful production GT-R ever built as one of two special-edition models, along with some mild styling tweaks for 2023.

Revealed on stage at the Tokyo motor show by Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta, the new GT-R looks largely similar to the previous car, save for a new front grille design.

Key changes have been made under the bonnet and there are adjustments to the brakes and transmission, as well as moves to reduce noise and vibration and to improve ride comfort.