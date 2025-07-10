Nissan Pulls Out All Stops In Aggressive Comeback Plan

Things aren’t exactly peachy for Nissan at the moment. Following a failed merger attempt with longtime rival Honda, the Japanese auto conglomerate now faces a massive restructuring. That means Nissan will eliminate thousands of jobs, shutter dozens of factories, and lose hundreds of millions of dollars in profit in the short term. On the surface, at least, the situation looks pretty grim. But for all the doom and gloom surrounding Nissan, there are still signs of life—and it starts at the top. On April 1, 2025, Nissan appointed company veteran Ivan Espinosa as its CEO. It was a pivotal move in the broader effort to get the brand back on track. Espinosa began his career at Nissan in 2003, advancing from a product specialist to senior leadership.



