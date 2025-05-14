Nissan Pulls Skyline Nameplate Out Of The Mothballs In Revival Effort

There's a new Nissan Skyline coming. Earlier today, Nissan announced massive changes as part of a new business plan. Fewer plants, far fewer jobs, and a host of other changes that it hopes will turn it back around to profitability by 2026. Buried in that plan, amid news of firing 11,000 more people than previously announced and dropping nearly half of its factories, was news of some new models. The most notable of those was confirmation of an all-new Nissan Skyline, which will be one of the first to be part of a new process to slash development times.



