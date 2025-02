Turning 18 is a big deal for most humans, but for cars? Not so much. Especially when it’s the Nissan GT-R R35, a sports car that’s finally running out of gas—literally and figuratively. After nearly two decades, the iconic R35 is being put to rest, with its final chapter officially written.

On February 28, Nissan confirmed the end of the road for the R35 in Japan, ceasing to accept orders for the model, and released the following statement on its website: