Nissan Recalls 1.4 Million Cars For Electrical Shorts

Nissan will be issuing a global recall of approximately 1.38 million vehicles, a spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg. The recall will impact several models, including the Note, Kicks, Serena, and Leaf, and is set to affect vehicles in the US, Europe, and Japan. The decision comes after the company discovered various issues that could pose potential risks to drivers and passengers.

Among the mentioned vehicles, only the Nissan Kicks and Leaf are currently sold in the US.

One of the problems cited was sudden acceleration when cruise control is turned off. There's also an issue involving short circuits, which cause motors to stop functioning while driving, posing serious safety hazards on the road.