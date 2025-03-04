Nissan Recalls 2025 Kicks Models For Inaccurate Weight Labels

Redesigned for model year 2025, the smallest crossover that Nissan produces for the US market has been hit with a recall over incorrect weight ratings printed on the certification labels. While this may seem like nothing more than a technicality, incorrect gross vehicle and gross axle weight ratings may result in an overloaded vehicle.

More confusingly for affected customers, the adjacent tire placard label states different values, which Nissan claims to be the correct ones. Thankfully for the automaker and customers, Nissan is not aware of any complaints or incidents potentially related to the recall condition.

Because of said incorrect labels, more than 37,000 examples of the 2025 model year Kicks do not comply with the requirements of a certain federal motor vehicle safety standard. The remedy is rather obvious, with Nissan instructing dealers to install new labels at no charge to affected customers. Dealers were notified on April 2, while owners and lessees will be informed by first-class mail beginning on May 12.