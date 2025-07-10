Nissan Recalls 40,000 Leaf EVs For Batteries That Catch Fire

Nissan has a growing battery problem. Nearly 43,000 second-generation Leaf electric vehicles sold in the United States are at risk of catching fire when using a DC fast charger due to an issue with their high-voltage batteries. On top of that, no fix is available yet, and owners are being advised not to frequent fast charging stations in the meantime.

Two separate recalls have been issued, covering model years 2019 through 2022, with the latest document being published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website earlier this month. Nissan estimates that 1% of the affected vehicles actually have the defective battery.