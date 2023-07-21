Nissan Recalls Leaf EV Due To Control Module Freak Out

Mere days ago, Nissan's Japanese division announced a series of mammoth recalls totaling 1.4 million vehicles worldwide. Of those, a little over 66,000 units of the Leaf are recalled stateside over unintended acceleration caused by the vehicle control module's iffy programming. A total of 66,159 examples are called back in the United States, namely 2018 to 2023 models assembled between September 2017 and March 2023.
 
The attached report lists a whopping 36 part numbers, representing the VCM ROM data employed in the affected vehicles. Nissan first noticed something off with the Leaf in December 2021 during internal testing of a trial vehicle that decelerated with delay after deactivating cruise control. The Japanese automaker, however, couldn't recreate the condition at that point.


