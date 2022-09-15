Nissan Recalls Over 200,000 Trucks That Won't Go Into Park

Nissan North America recalled no fewer than 180,176 trucks in June 2022 for a transmission issue affecting the 2020 to 2022 Frontier mid-size pickup and Titan full-size pickup. Due to dimensional variation during the manufacturing process, the JR913E that JATCO produces under license from Mercedes-Benz may result in a non-engagement condition of the parking pawl. Indeed, this nine-speed box is twinned with the 9G-Tronic.



Dealers have been informed of this issue on July 8th, and owners were instructed on July 20th to apply the parking brake whenever they park their vehicle. Affected pickups were produced between June 2020 and June 2022 as per a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



