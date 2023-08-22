Nissan Recalls Over 236,000 Sentras For Fragile Front Suspensions

The steering performance of 236,238 Nissan Sentras has been found wanting, as a recall has identified a weakness in the system. The automaker will now recall the vehicles and replace their weak tie rods for new ones that don’t bend or break under certain driving conditions.

Nissan first became aware of a possible issue in January 2023, when a warranty claim for a model year 2022 Sentra came in whose driver reported that the steering was off-center. The dealer technician who worked on the car found that the front inner tie-rod end was broken, and Nissan took the part for analysis.