Nissan Reconsiders Path For Next Gen GT-R After EVs Grow Cold

Nissan is reconsidering plans to launch an electric successor to the GT-R supercar based on 2023's outlandish Hyper Force concept.

Previously described by the firm as a "tangible lucid dream", the Hyper Force is a brutalist, futuristic vision of what an R36-generation GT-R could look like, featuring a solid-state battery and a 1341bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain.

Upon its unveiling, bosses said the concept was feasible for production by 2030 as an EV successor to the V6-powered R35 GT-R, which went out of production earlier in 2025 after a 17-year stint.