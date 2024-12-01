Nissan Reveals Ariya Nismo Performance SUV

The Japanese automaker Nissan didn't give us this model by surprise; we have seen it a long way coming thanks to spies and official teasers. Interestingly, at least at home in Japan, there are two versions to choose from.



Once heralded as the Japanese automaker that helped popularize mass-market, 'affordable' EVs, Nissan has been dragging its feet as of late in the battery-powered game with the same second-generation Leaf throbbing around from $28,140 on the US market but feeling two decades behind the looks and specification of the $39k Tesla Model 3. Luckily, they have finally started selling the delayed Ariya crossover SUV as their belated response to the world's best-selling car of 2023 – the Tesla Model Y.





