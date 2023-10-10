Nissan Reveals Radical Hyper Adventure EV Concept

Following the reveal of the Hyper Urban concept last week, Nissan has revealed the second Hyper concept, an off-road vehicle aimed at explorers with an environmental conscience. Called the Hyper Adventure, this uniquely styled concept serves as a glimpse into the future of Nissan's fully electric lineup.

The Hyper Adventure has been designed to be the perfect travel companion. V2X (vehicle-to-everything) technology allows the electric off-roader to become a portable power source, powering your home or anything else that might need electricity.