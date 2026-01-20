Nissan Rogue Owners File Class Action Lawsuit Over Exploding Rear Glass Panels

Nissan Rogue drivers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the popular car manufacturer, alleging their rear windshields “spontaneously” shattered.

The suit, filed in the Middle District of Tennessee on January 6, alleges the rear windshields on 2021-2025 Nissan Rogues are “defective because they are prone to spontaneously explode.”

Drivers have reported “unexpected rear windshield explosions causing shards of glass to fly through their vehicles, sometimes while the vehicle is being operated,” according to a copy of the lawsuit reviewed by The Independent.