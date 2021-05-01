Nissan Rounds Out 2020 Down 33.3% - Infiniti Sales Crater 32.5% For Year

Nissan Group announced total U.
S. fourth-quarter (October-December) sales for 2020 of 243,133 units, a decrease of 19.3 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2020 U.S. sales of 899,217 units, a decrease of 33.2 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan Division fourth-quarter 2020 highlights:
- Sales of the Versa were up 89 percent in the fourth quarter over the previous year (8,502 units).
- Nissan LEAF had its best quarter overall since 2016.
Nissan Division calendar year highlights:
INFINITI today reported deliveries of 20,482 vehicles in quarter four of 2020 and 79,502 for the year.
- 2020 was the best calendar year ever for Kicks.
- Versa sales nearly doubled in 2020 over the previous calendar year (+187.1 percent).
- Nissan LEAF total sales were up 43 percent from the previous calendar year.