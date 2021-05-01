Nissan Rounds Out 2020 Down 33.3% - Infiniti Sales Crater 32.5% For Year

Nissan Group announced total U. S. fourth-quarter (October-December) sales for 2020 of 243,133 units, a decrease of 19.3 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2020 U.S. sales of 899,217 units, a decrease of 33.2 percent compared to the prior year. Nissan Division fourth-quarter 2020 highlights: Sales of the Versa were up 89 percent in the fourth quarter over the previous year (8,502 units).

Nissan LEAF had its best quarter overall since 2016. Nissan Division calendar year highlights: 2020 was the best calendar year ever for Kicks.

Versa sales nearly doubled in 2020 over the previous calendar year (+187.1 percent).

Nissan LEAF total sales were up 43 percent from the previous calendar year. INFINITI today reported deliveries of 20,482 vehicles in quarter four of 2020 and 79,502 for the year.









