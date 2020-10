Nissan Group announced total U. S. third-quarter (July-September) sales for 2020 of 221,150 units, a decrease of 32.4 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Division third-quarter 2020 highlights: Sales of the Nissan Versa were up 24 percent in the third quarter to 10,466 units.

GT-R sales rose 14 percent with 113 units sold.

Kicks sales were up 9 percent to 19,478 units sold. INFINITI today reported deliveries of 17,367 vehicles in quarter three of 2020.