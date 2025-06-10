Nissan Says It Will Build A Nismo Leaf If You Yell Loud Enough

A high-performance version of the next-generation Nissan Leaf could be on the cards if there’s sufficient demand for a high-performance version of the electric SUV, according to a US report.

The third-generation Leaf is due to arrive in Australia in early 2026, based on the same underpinnings as the Nissan Ariya mid-size electric SUV that was finally launched in Australia last month.

A portmanteau of Nissan and Motorsport, Nismo is the Japanese brand’s performance sub-brand, with Nismo model grades including the Nismo Ariya, which is already on sale in Japan, positioned above above regular versions.