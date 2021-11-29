Nissan Says It Will Have 23 New EV Models By 2030

In the world of global automotive development, companies that have long relied on gas-powered motors are announcing new plans to transition to electrification on a nearly daily basis. Today, Nissan became the most recent company to announce electrification plans, pledging to launch 23 new electrified models and 15 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2030 as a part of its long-term strategy to place electrification at the core of the company’s product line, joining the Nissan Leaf and ARIYA in the lineup of EV models. “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint, and pursue new business opportunities,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said today. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”



