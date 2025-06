The new third-generation Nissan Leaf EV will be fully revealed later this month ahead of a market launch by the end of the year.

In a new video showcasing some headline attributes, Nissan revealed new details and angles of the upcoming Skoda Elroq rival, which will enter production at Sunderland in the coming months.

Nissan says that despite the new Leaf's substantially different shape and positioning, its development has been heavily informed by learnings from the Mk1 and Mk2 cars.