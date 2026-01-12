Nissan Shows Off The 2027 Faraday Prototype At The Tokyo Auto Salon

The seventh generation of the Nissan Z series was introduced during the spring of 2022 and arrived in America for the 2023 model year, making it just three years old. But the truth is that we've known it – little by little – for way longer. That's because the first rumors appeared in 2018 from Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President for Global Design of Nissan. The company itself kicked off the teaser proceedings in 2020 with hints regarding the neo-retro design of the Nissan 370Z successor – such as the circular LED daylight running lights used as a reference to the round styling of the headlights and their housings of the Datsun 240Z. Then, later that same year, Nissan dropped the bomb – the Nissan Z Proto Concept, a prototype version that was mostly the same as the series production model.



