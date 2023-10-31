Nissan Shows Off The SEMA Bound Off Road Safari Rally Z Concept

In the meantime, there's still some room for play, at least when it comes to motorsports. In recent years, we've seen some exciting concepts and vehicles ready to offer a high mobility standard regardless of the terrain you're driving on. Just think of the Gemballa Marsien and the Porsche 911 Dakar. Lamborghini has gone down a similar route with the Huracan Sterrato.



Meanwhile, the "Safari all the builds" wave has swept the globe, giving birth to unusual vehicles that can drive over any surface. "Where we're going, we don't need roads" would be a great thing to have in the future, right? This thought process may lead to another question: is Nissan trying to tell us something with its upcoming SEMA display? The Japanese manufacturer announced it will showcase a Safari Rally Z Tribute at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, booth #52141. Rally enthusiasts will instantly reminisce about the Datsun 240Z rally car that won the 1971 East African Safari Rally, given the similar liveries.





Read Article