The R35 GT-R is very old. I know it, you know it and Nissan knows it. Rumors about a successor have been swirling for nearly as long as the car itself has been in production, which is kind of impressive given that the R35 GT-R’s been going 14 years strong by this point. Still, Nissan would kindly request that you ignore this elephant that refuses to leave the room and enjoy the new 2021 GT-R T-Spec, yet another special edition of 2007's revolutionary everyday supercar.



Read Article