Nissan Slashes 2022 Leaf Price To Under $20K With Tax Breaks

Move over, Mini Electric, there’s a new price-friendly EV in town. Nissan has released pricing on its all-electric 2022 Nissan LEAF, and it’s pretty aggressive. The automaker slashed the LEAF price by over $4,200 compared to the 2021 models, making it the most affordable EV in the US… at least for now.

While the LEAF remains Nissan’s lone BEV offering for sale, it is one of the longest-running EV models in the US, having debuted back in 2010. In fact, the Nissan LEAF was the reining best-selling plug-in EV for years until the Tesla Model 3 showed up.