Nissan Stop Taking Orders For Stylish Ariya EV - Can't Deliver Them On Time

The most disappointing aspect of the Nissan Ariya so far has been an inability for customers around the globe to get their hands on one. With a debut originally scheduled for the middle of last year, delays have continued to plague the stylish EV. In April, Nissan said that the on-sale date of the Ariya was pushed back from late March to this month in Japan. Unfortunately for customers in the United States, the Ariya is even further behind schedule, so much so that Nissan has decided to stop taking orders for the vehicle here. Nissan wants to avoid taking orders for Ariyas it simply can't deliver within a reasonable timeframe.



