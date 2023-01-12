Nissan Throws In The Towel On US Leaf Production

The next-gen Nissan LEAF will not be made in the US. Nissan will build the new model in the UK, but the affordable EV risks losing IRA tax credit eligibility.



Nissan confirmed last week that it will build the next-gen LEAF at its Sunderland, UK, plant alongside two new electric SUVs.



The Juke and Qashqai, two of Nissan’s top-selling SUVs in Europe, are also going electric. Nissan announced an up to £3 billion ($3.8 billion) investment to build the three new EVs at the plant.



As one of the first mass-market EVs, Nissan’s LEAF was a pioneer. However, with battery and other tech developments, more advanced EVs have stolen the compact electric cars shine.





Read Article