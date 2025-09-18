Nissan To Close Two US Design Studios In Fight To Survive

The business situation at Nissan continues to look dire. The automaker has been struggling for a while and has instituted a cost-cutting plan in an effort to get things back on track. The company already installed a new CEO and closed factories. In its latest cost-cutting measure, the automaker has decided to close two design studios, including one in the United States. The company is shutting down Nissan Design America in San Diego, California, and Nissan Design Latin America in São Paulo, Brazil. In addition, the company plans to downsize its styling operations in London, England, and in Japan. All of these changes will be complete by the end of the 2025 fiscal year.



