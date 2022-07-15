Nissan To Drop Electric Powered Leaf As Outdated

The Nissan Leaf, the first mass-market EV from a major automaker, is being phased out of production by mid-decade, according to a report from Automotive News on Thursday. The vehicle, which has been in production since 2010, was one of the pioneering electric cars to come to market along with the Tesla Model S. Citing anonymous sources, the AN report states the Leaf will be replaced by a vehicle, "more tuned to the needs of the modern EV buyer." Nissan didn't comment on the news to AN, refusing to speculate on the future of the Leaf, but did leave open the possibility of its return thanks to "renewed interest" in EV availability. The Leaf is in its second generation, which was released back in 2018. Its first generation entered the market before the shift to electrification had gained much traction. It has been consistently one of the cheapest if not the cheapest electric vehicle on sale in the United States for some time. Its outdated air-cooled battery, however, can cause its already limited range?—226 miles in its longest-legged spec?—to fluctuate considerably.



