Nissan To Kill Off Two More Sedans Leaving Only One Left

With traditional passenger cars losing ground to high-riders, it's no wonder that the automotive world has lost some big names. Mainstream sedans, in particular, are significantly less popular than they were a few years ago, which is why several ones were dropped from our market and others will soon follow. But what models are we talking about? Nissan's Versa, which is the cheapest new car currently on sale in the United States, and the larger Altima. The report came from AutoNews and states that the Versa will be dropped after the 2025 model year, subsequent to its production supposedly ending next April. Despite its affordable starting price of $16,680 before destination and dealer fees, the Nissan Versa is far from being a best-seller. Last year, the automaker sold 24,807 copies in the United States, according to GoodCarBadCar. The year before, it parted ways with 13,399, down from 60,913 in 2021. 2015 was its best-selling year when Nissan delivered 144,528 examples.



Read Article