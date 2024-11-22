Nissan To Lay Off 1,000 Thai Workers In Cost Cutting Move

Around 1,000 employees of Nissan Motor Co. in Thailand are expected to be let go or relocated by fall 2025, with the Japanese automaker grappling with a downturn in profits, an industrial source said Friday.

The move is in line with a pledge that Japan's third-largest car company has made to cut its global workforce by about 7 percent, or 9,000 employees, by fiscal 2026 ending in March 2027, the source said.

Although Japanese carmakers have long dominated the market in Thailand, they have been facing a decline in sales as electric vehicles made by Chinese manufacturers gain a stronger foothold.