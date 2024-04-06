Nissan To No Longer Spend Money On ICE Powerplants - Moving to 100% EVs

Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru recently announced that they're joining forces to develop next-generation combustion engines. However, another Japanese automaker has taken a radically different approach by deciding to stop investing in gasoline and diesel power altogether. Nissan says it's pretty much done spending cash on new ICE technology.

Australian magazine Drive chatted with the company's Senior Vice-President and Chief Planning Officer for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania (AMIEO) region about what lies ahead. Francois Bailly was asked whether Nissan intends to develop new combustion engines: "Our future is EV. We're not investing in new powertrain for ICE, that's for sure."