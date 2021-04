First, Nissan doubles down on subprime lending. Now it’s willing to pay dealers more money when customers take out longer terms. This is the new plan Nissan has laid out for dealers, according to a report from Cars Direct.

Nissan is calling this the future of NMAC dealer compensation, referring to its finance arm, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation. In the plan, when customers finance their loans through NMAC Nissan will pay dealers 1 percent of the total amount financed.