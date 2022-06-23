Nissan To Power McLaren Formula E Efforts

Nissan will supply powertrains for McLaren for the ninth season of Formula E, following confirmation that the British firm will compete in the sport for the first time.

The collaboration also follows Nissan’s acquisition of the e-Dams Formula E team, and means the Japanese company will both compete in the sport and supply powertrains for another outfit.

Nissan boss Ashwani Gupta said the partnership with McLaren will be “a powerful one”. It will develop Gen3 powertrains, which are said to improve efficiency and raise the top speed of the racing cars to over 200mph.