Nissan To Reveal 14th Generation Skyline In December

Nissan will unleash the 14th-generation Skyline this coming winter. The V38 program required a 26-month timeline from inception to completion, cutting the 55-month development cycle of the V37 by more than half. As expected, the Japanese automaker achieved this accelerated schedule by using artificial intelligence across the design, engineering, testing, and manufacturing phases. Nissan chief exec Ivan Espinosa confirmed the December 2026 premiere to Japanese publication Asahi Shimbun, framing the rear-drive sedan as a critical product of the brand's return to greatness. The incredibly rapid development framework is the result of new operational protocols learned through the joint venture with Chinese partner Dongfeng.



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