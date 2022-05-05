Nissan To Revitalize Nismo Performance Brand By Going Electric

Nissan, like other brands, sees no reason why performance vehicles cannot exist in the electrification era. Thus, it will adapt its NISMO brand to make high-performance variants of its EVs.

Speaking to Top Gear, the brand’s European chief, Guillaume Cartier, said that the high-performance NISMO subbrand will be handed EVs with which to ply its trade.

“Nismo is an asset that we have,” said Cartier, “and that’s something we want to revitalize. And will we have some, let’s say, cars with the derivative Nismo? The answer is yes.”